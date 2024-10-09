Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $189.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

