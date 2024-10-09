Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $42.30

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $70,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

