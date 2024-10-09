Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $11.42

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,362 shares of company stock worth $256,009. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $462.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.