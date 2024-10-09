Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$46.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$50.92.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8211658 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

