Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $735.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $735.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $613.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.16 and a 200-day moving average of $629.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.