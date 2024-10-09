Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $45.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of GMAB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

