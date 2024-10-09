Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $22.63

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $15,642,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mattel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

