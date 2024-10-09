Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $42.07

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
Several research firms have commented on IOT. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $29,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IOT opened at $47.25 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.52.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
