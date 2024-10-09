Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $146.14

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

