Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $84.93

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $106,795,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 169.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,985,000 after purchasing an additional 829,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

