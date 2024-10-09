Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Price Target at $225.92

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $143.89 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

