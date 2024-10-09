Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Duluth Stock Up 2.7 %
Duluth stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Duluth has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Featured Stories
