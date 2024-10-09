Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $235,724.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,534,448.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

