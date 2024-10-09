Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $690,305.40, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.19. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

