StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.