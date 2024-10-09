DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.