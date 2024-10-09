Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

