Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.