PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $168.43. 1,846,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,473,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.21.
The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
