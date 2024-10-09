PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $169.09 and last traded at $168.43. 1,846,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,473,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.21.

The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

