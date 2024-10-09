Research Analysts Set Expectations for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.4% during the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 159,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

