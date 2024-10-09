Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

