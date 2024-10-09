Roth Capital Comments on Nevada King Gold Corp.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (CVE:NKG)

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nevada King Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

About Nevada King Gold

NKG opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. Nevada King Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$121.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

