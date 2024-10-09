Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

