NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $154,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

