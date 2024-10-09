StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%.

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,315,339 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

