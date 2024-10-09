Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.60. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

