RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,835 shares of company stock worth $91,325. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

