Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $157,778. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

