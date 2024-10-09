Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
