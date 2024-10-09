United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

USLM opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

