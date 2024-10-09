Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% during the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

