Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TAIT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
