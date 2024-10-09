Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

