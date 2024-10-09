Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE OLN opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 4,375.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

