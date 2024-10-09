Brokers Offer Predictions for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $129.89. PPG Industries has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 202,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 42,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

