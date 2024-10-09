Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $108.08 and last traded at $106.84. Approximately 1,197,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,407,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

