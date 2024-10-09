Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $189.22 and last traded at $188.98. Approximately 2,440,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,960,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.73.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,586,866 shares of company stock valued at $389,372,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 3.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

