Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) recently made a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its resolution of a compliance issue with the NYSE American LLC listing standards. The company had previously been notified of non-compliance due to its failure to conduct an annual meeting for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, within the designated timeframe.

In an 8-K filing dated September 19, 2023, Universal Security Instruments announced that following its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on the same day, it had addressed the deficiency highlighted in the previous notification. The company successfully brought itself back in line with the continued listing standards outlined in Section 704 of the Exchange’s Company Guide.

During the Annual Meeting, a series of significant matters were presented to the stockholders for voting. These included the election of directors for varying terms, approval of executive officers’ compensation, and authorization for the Board of Directors to select an external auditing firm for the upcoming fiscal year of 2024.

Of the total 2,312,887 shares entitled to vote at the meeting, 1,243,522 shares (representing 53.76% of the total shares) were present at the gathering. The nominees for director positions, as outlined in the Proxy Statement circulated to shareholders, received approvals for the specified terms.

The voting outcomes from the meeting reflected strong support for the various proposals. The election of directors saw Ronald A. Seff, M.D., Cary Luskin, Ira F. Bormel, CPA, and Harvey B. Grossblatt elected for their respective terms. Additionally, the non-binding resolution on executive compensation and the proposal to authorize an auditor for the next fiscal year both received resounding approvals from the attending stockholders.

Universal Security Instruments concluded the filing by affirming its compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and undersigned the report on September 20, 2023, on behalf of the company, by its President, Harvey B. Grossblatt.

