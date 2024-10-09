On October 8, 2024, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors and Scilex, a transaction aimed at refinancing a portion of existing debt and satisfying certain obligations. The agreement involved the issuance and sale of a new tranche B of senior secured convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of $50,000,000, convertible into shares of Scilex Common Stock, and warrants to purchase up to 7,500,000 shares of Scilex Common Stock.

Under the Securities Purchase Agreement, Scilex agreed to pay off indebtedness and provide Scilex’s Common Stock. The agreement included representations, warranties, covenants, and customary conditions, with transactions finalized on October 8, 2024.

In tandem with the Securities Purchase Agreement, an Amendment No. 1 to the earlier Scilex-Oramed SPA was also executed on October 8, 2024, outlining amendments to certain terms. The Notes issued under the Agreement have an original issue discount of 10.0% with an interest rate of 5.5% per annum. These Notes are convertible into Scilex Common Stock.

Additionally, on the same date, a binding term sheet was entered into regarding a license and development agreement termed the ROW License Agreement.

The Company disclosed these agreements through a press release issued on October 7, 2024. The aforementioned information on various agreements, amendments, and terms was furnished in an 8-K SEC Filing by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This report includes agreed financial agreements, convertible notes, warrant issuances, royalty agreements, security agreements, and sublicenses for broad rights to lidocaine-based products. For more detailed information, please refer to the complete 8-K filing.

For further details and the complete list of exhibits, you can refer to the official SEC Filing on the company’s website or SEC’s EDGAR database.

