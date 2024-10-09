Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Files 8-K – Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) has recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), outlining its Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The filing reported that Northwest Bancshares experienced an increase in net income for the third quarter of the fiscal year as compared to the same period last year. The company reported a net income of $30.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This marks an improvement from the $26.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Moreover, the filing indicated that the total assets of Northwest Bancshares stood at $10.87 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $10.42 billion reported at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The filing highlighted that the increase in net income was primarily attributed to growth in net interest income, non-interest income, and a decrease in provision for credit losses. Additionally, the company managed to lower its non-interest expenses during the quarter.

Northwest Bancshares mentioned in the filing that it continues to focus on managing asset quality, controlling costs, and improving operational efficiency to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the full 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of Northwest Bancshares’ financial performance and outlook moving forward.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

