Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,081,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,941 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 14.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.