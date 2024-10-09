Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56. 2,845,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,324,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $5,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,059,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,940. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $8,299,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

