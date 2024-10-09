Amphenol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,092 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 5,441 put options.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

