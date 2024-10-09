Calumet Specialty Products Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average volume of 4,345 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -289.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.