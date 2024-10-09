Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,677 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 3,913 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavor Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.