Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,677 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 3,913 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

