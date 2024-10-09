Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 38,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 313% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,211 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Match Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 217,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

