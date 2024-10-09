Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 153.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

