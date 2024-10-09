Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $148.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $136.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,826,000 after acquiring an additional 373,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

