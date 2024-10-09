Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. Barclays raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 4.1 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.