Reviewing Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) & SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Ardent Health Partners and SunLink Health Systems are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and SunLink Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health Partners $5.63 billion 0.45 N/A N/A N/A SunLink Health Systems $32.44 million 0.18 -$1.79 million ($1.03) -0.78

Ardent Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SunLink Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.7% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and SunLink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A SunLink Health Systems -20.39% -21.31% -15.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ardent Health Partners and SunLink Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 1 3.00 SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats SunLink Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre. This segment also provides information technology services; and owns five acers unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional pharmacy services consisting of provision of specialty and non-specialty pharmaceutical and biological products, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, behavioural and specialty hospitals, hospices, and correctional facilities; non-institutional pharmacy services, including private residences; and durable medical equipment products and services, including the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retails pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

