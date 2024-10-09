Head to Head Survey: GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Intchains Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor $16.03 million 7.44 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Intchains Group $80.47 million 3.20 -$3.78 million ($0.10) -43.00

Risk & Volatility

GCT Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intchains Group.

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GCT Semiconductor and Intchains Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GCT Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Intchains Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.81%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Profitability

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -16.19% Intchains Group 12.96% 2.57% 2.47%

Summary

GCT Semiconductor beats Intchains Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

