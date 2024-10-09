Contrasting Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) & Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and Farmhouse”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $1.07 billion 0.23 -$63.70 million $0.53 57.77 Farmhouse $10,000.00 274.78 N/A N/A N/A

Farmhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onity Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onity Group and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Onity Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Onity Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onity Group beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Farmhouse

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

